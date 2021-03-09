Steve Van Fleet

Athens - Steven J. Van Fleet, "Fleet", 72, passed away at his home in Athens, OH, on March 5, 2021. He was the son of John and Jeanne Van Fleet (both deceased}, of Van Wert, OH.
Surviving Steve is his son, Spencer John Jose Van Fleet of Columbus, OH. Steve loved spending time with Spencer and teaching him about business, golf, and different aspects of life. Gwendolyn "Wendy" Anne Torres (Steve's former wife) and Steve's significant other maintained a close and caring relationship until his passing.
He was considered a member of the Jose D. and Patricia Torres Family, whom he greatly loved, and who, in turn greatly loved him. He was thought of as a brother by Peter, Michelle, Mary Beth, Patrick, David, and Christopher, and as an uncle by many children, and grandchildren, and a great-grandchild.
Steve was preceded in death by his much-loved sister Mary Smith. Surviving brothers and sisters are Mike, Jim, Sherry, Sue and many nieces and nephews of van Wert, OH.
Steve served with honor in the United States Army in Vietnam and is a veteran of this war. Following his wartime experience, he attended, and graduated, from The Ohio State University with a Bachelor of Science in Natural Resources and pursued graduate studies toward a master's degree in the same field, also at the said institution.
Athens, OH was Steve's residence for more than forty years. He was part owner and operator of the Court Street bar Pawpurrs. He loved playing golf, fishing, and playing pool, and enjoyed the company of many close friends. In Athens, he ran and participated for many years in the "Bubba Golf Tournament", a golf tournament that brought back to Athens every year many of the city's previous residents.
Steve touched many lives with his humble generosity and was quick to create an atmosphere of fun and excitement in various activities and gatherings where he participated. He was especially partial to the Ohio State Buckeyes football team and followed them with much fervor. His special gatherings at Pawpurrs Bar every year for the Ohio State University and Michigan State University football game was accompanied by his homemade, famous black bean chill, and will greatly be missed. During the holiday season, every year, Steve claimed his favorite holiday, which was always "his turn" to have Thanksgiving dinner at his home. This was a celebration he loved doing, and in which he excelled his culinary specialty- the deep-fried turkey in peanut oil. Needless to say, that Steven John Van Fleet "Fleet", will be sorely missed by those who loved and cared for him.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, March 13 at 11 a.m. at Christ the King Catholic Church, 75 Stewart St., Athens, OH 45701 with burial in Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Friends may call Friday 3-6 p.m. at Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, 24 Morris Ave., Athens. Military Rites will be conducted at the cemetery by VFW Post 9893 and KT Crossen Post 21 American Legion Honor Guard. Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online register at www.jagersfuneralhome.com. Steve Van Fleet
