THE PLAINS – Steven Michael Blackford, 42, of the Plains, Passed away Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at Riverside Hospital, Columbus, OH.
Born June 29, 1977, to William and Rose Blackford, brother to Scott and Marty (Bobbie) Blackford.
Steven enjoyed Notre Dame Football, music, video gaming, and spending time with his family. He also enjoyed working for the City of Athens.
He is survived by his mother, Rose; brothers, Scott and Marty(Bobbie); a niece and nephew; as well as his fiance of 10 years, Lisa McClain and her children, Ivy Oxley and Holly (Oscar) Hurt, to whom he was like a father; and a granddaughter, Addalyn.
He is preceded in death by his father, William; and an infant grandson, Silas.
A celebration of life will be planned in the coming months.
