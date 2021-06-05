Athens - A memorial service for Steven Scott Russell, 68, of Athens, will be held Saturday, June 12 at 2 p.m. at Airline Church of Christ, 4477 St. Rt. 681, Albany with H. Willard Love, Minister officiating. Friends may call Saturday, June 12, from 1-2 p.m. at the church. Military Rites will be conducted by K.T. Crossen Post 21 American Legion and VFW Post 9893 Honor Guard at the church.
Steve died suddenly, Monday, June 29, 2020, at his home. Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online register at www.jagersfuneralhome.com. Steven Russell
To plant a tree in memory of Steven Russell as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.