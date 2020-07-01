ATHENS – Steven Scott Russell, 68, of Athens died suddenly, Monday June 29, 2020 at his home. Born June 13, 1952 in Ft. Knox, KY, he was the son of the late Dawn Earich Russell White and Donald Scott Russell.
A 1970 graduate of Athens High School, he attended Hocking College. He was employed with Pepsi Cola Co. and Kerr Distributing for several years. He was manager and co-owner of the Chauncey Marathon Station and manager of Crossroads on The Plains. He was currently employed at Wakefield’s Garage in Athens. He coached youth sports for several years at Nelsonville York and Alexander Schools. He was an Ohio State football fan and enjoyed watching his children and grandchildren playing sports. He was a U.S. Army veteran of the Vietnam era.
Steve is survived by his wife, Cheryl Gabriel Russell; a daughter, Jackie (Shane) Orcutt of Athens; step-daughter, Tonya (Claude) Campbell of Chillicothe; two sons, Jason (Mindy) Russell of Pataskala and Kyle (Kalah) Russell of Albany; two step-sons, Shane (Sarah) Graves of Athens and Jamie (Jennifer) Graves of The Plains; seven grandchildren; seven step-grandchildren; one step-great-grandchild; two sisters, Susan (Mike) Wakefield of Athens and Ann (Mike) Johnson of McArthur; and a brother, Jerry (Cindy) Russell of Memphis, TN.
Due to the Coronavirus COVID-19 Pandemic, cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are with Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, Athens. Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online register book at www.jagersfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.
