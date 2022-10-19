Steven Steward

Athens - The memorial service for Steven B. Steward, 62, of Athens, will be held this Saturday, Oct. 22nd, at 11:00 am at The Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd, 64 University Terrace, Athens, OH. Following the service, a Visitation & Celebration of Life Luncheon will be held at Arts West, 132 W State Street, Athens, OH. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Choral Scholar Ministry of the Church of the Good Shephard, 64 University Terrace, Athens, Ohio 45701 in Steve's memory. Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online register at www.jagersfuneralhome.com.

