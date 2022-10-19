Athens - The memorial service for Steven B. Steward, 62, of Athens, will be held this Saturday, Oct. 22nd, at 11:00 am at The Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd, 64 University Terrace, Athens, OH. Following the service, a Visitation & Celebration of Life Luncheon will be held at Arts West, 132 W State Street, Athens, OH. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Choral Scholar Ministry of the Church of the Good Shephard, 64 University Terrace, Athens, Ohio 45701 in Steve's memory. Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online register at www.jagersfuneralhome.com.
Steve was born May 13, 1960 in Athens, he was the son of the late Jerry L. Steward and Virginia "Ginny" L. Neutzling Steward. He passed away unexpectedly on Sept. 27, 2022.
A 1979 graduate of Athens High School, he received his bachelor's degree from Ohio University. He was employed for 36 years in the Reference Department of Alden Library on the Ohio University Campus.
He was a member of the Episcopal Church of the Good Shephard of Athens, where he served on the Vestry and was an active participant in the Church Choir. Music was a big part of Steve's life. He was a member of SATB "A Different Kind of Choir" and was an opera fan. He also enjoyed travel. Early in life he was an Eagle Scout and member of Boy Scout Troop 71 of Athens.
Steve is survived by his sister, Amy Pretzer of Batesville, IN; an uncle and aunt, Larry & Joy Scriven of Springfield, MO; cousins, Denise (David) Slagle of Ash Grove, MO and Margery (Rudy) Patterson of Springfield, MO; and lifelong friend, Jeff (JoAnn) Seaman of Pickerington, OH.
Besides his parents, he is preceded in death by his grandparents, Kenneth & Marcella Steward and Harry & Nell Neutzling; and a cousin, Jennifer Jackson. Steven Steward
