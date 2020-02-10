Storm Bentley, of Nelsonville, Ohio passed away Feb. 6, 2020. Graveside Services will be Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Greenlawn Cemetery, Nelsonville, Ohio. Arrangements by Warren-Brown Funeral Home.

Letters of condolence may be sent to the family at: www.brownfuneralservice.net.

