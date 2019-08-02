TURNER, Michigan — Stormy Williams, of Turner, Michigan, formerly of Athens County, died July 29, 2019.
She was born Oct. 11, 1969.
She was preceded in death by her father, Ted Williams; grandparents, Charles and Maude Williams, and Irene Lowe; and a sister, Fran Keirns.
She is survived by her mother, Donna Cartwright; daughters, Skye (Austin) Swanson and Ciera (Patrick) Henika; a son, Zachary Runyon; sisters, Taffnie Williams, Joyce Lewis, Amber Williams and Tedi Williams; brothers, Rodney Williams and Max Williams; and grandsons, Wyatt and River.
Calling hours are Monday, Aug. 5 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Buresh Funeral Home, 416 Whittmore St., Tawas City, Michigan, with services following.
