TRIMBLE – Sue A. Hogue Hampton, 63, of Trimble passed away Saturday April 18, 2020 at the Hickory Creek Nursing Center, The Plains. Born Oct. 29, 1956 in Nelsonville, she was the daughter of the late James and Naomi Hogue. Sue previously worked at Burr Oak State Park Lodge, attended the Athens United Methodist Church, and enjoyed playing bingo, crafts, knitting, and art.
She is survived by two sisters, Carol (Alan) Eltringham of Malta and Diana (Theron) Young of Jacksonville; a brother, Jimmy Hogue of Glouster; nieces and nephews, Lisa Hogue, Alan Eltringham, Josh Hogue, Amy (Greg) Moore, and Alicia (Josh McDaniel) Young; great nieces and great nephews, Angela and Miguel Molina, Braylen Malloy, Zach Jenkins, Mollie and Eli Moore, Jace McDaniel, Makenna and Kaylee Eltringham, and Austin and Sissy Hogue.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Debbie Hogue.
A graveside service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are by the Morrison Funeral Chapel, Glouster-Bishopville. A message of comfort may be sent to the family at www.morrisonfc.com.
