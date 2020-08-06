NELSONVILLE – Sue Mays, 64, of Nelsonville, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020 at her residence. She was born March 20, 1956 in Nelsonville, Ohio, the daughter of the late Charles Glass and Margaret Louise Phillips McCulloch.
She was retired from Goodyear in Logan and was a Cafeteria Worker for the Athens City Schools. She earned her Associates Degree from Hocking College; she enjoyed watching sports, and she dearly loved her family.
Sue is survived by sons, Shad (Nikki) Elliott of Logan and Brian (Karen) Elliott of Nelsonville; grandchildren, Trenton (Kylee) Elliott of Logan, Madison and Ashton Elliott and Espen Elliott; great-grandson, Miles Elliott; brothers, Paul (Paula) Glass of Wesley Chapel, FL., Kevin (Amy) McCulloch of Nelsonville, Lonny McCulloch of Buchtel and Jerry (Rose) McCulloch of Carbon Hill; sisters, Connie (Dave) Young of Jackson and Vickie (Glynn Abney) Champ of Logan; numerous nieces, nephews and other family members.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by brothers, Bob and Chris Glass, and Jackie McCulloch, sisters, Jane Glass and Joyce Glass.
It was the wish of Sue to be cremated, and no services will be held at this time. Arrangements are by Souers-Cardaras Funeral Home, 46 Fayette St., Nelsonville.
