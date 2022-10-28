Athens - Donna "Sue" Zimmerman, age 80, of Athens died Monday, Oct. 24, 2022 at her home with her family. Born May 7, 1942 in Morristown (Dover Township), she was the daughter of the late Lloyd "Jiggs" Wade and Etheline Flaherty Wade.
A 1960 graduate of Chauncey-Dover High School, she was employed at Kimes Nursing Home and Buckeye Community Services. She was a member of the Chauncey Church of God. She enjoyed game shows and spending time with her grandchildren and family.
Sue is survived by her husband of 61 years, Conrad W. Zimmerman; a daughter, Lynn (Todd) Farnsley of Oklahoma City, OK; two sons, Ray Zimmerman of New Marshfield and Robert (Kristie) Zimmerman of Millfield; nine grandchildren, Kayla Simpkins, Ashley (Chris) Hancock, Kody Zimmerman, Ma'Kenna Zimmerman and her fiancé Christian Wooten, Kelsey Zimmerman and her fiancé Matthew Stocker, Payden Farnsley, Conner Zimmerman, Wesley Farnsley, and Kaitlyn Farnsley; three great grandchildren, Caden Zimmerman, Olivia Wooten and Everett Hancock; two brothers, Jerry (Marilyn) Wade of Nashport and Francis (Brenda) Wade of Athens; and her best friend, Joy Dowler.
Besides her parents she is preceded in death by a daughter, Kathy Marie Simpkins; a son, Mark Allen Zimmerman; and an infant sister, Rosalina Wade. Funeral service will be conducted Saturday (Today) at 10:00 a.m. at Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, Athens with Gary Alton officiating. Burial will be in New Marshfield Cemetery. Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online register at www.jagersfuneralhome.com.
Sue Zimmerman
To plant a tree in memory of Sue Zimmerman as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.