COSHOCTON – Susan Barrett, 81, of Coshocton passed away Friday, April 9, 2021. She was born in Athens County to the late Frank and Mary (Lunsford) Skinner.
She married George “Tommy” Barrett on Sept. 17, 1959, who preceded her in death on Jan. 31, 2011. Susan was an excellent homemaker, who worked as a dental assistant for several years. She enjoyed painting, sewing and quilting, going to flea markets, volunteering as a poll worker, and was an avid Bible reader. She was a member of the Eastern Star, as well as a member of the Coshocton Baptist Church.
Susan is survived by her three children, Kevin (Amy) Barrett of Coshocton, Lisa (Todd) Myers of Nashport, and Beth Barrett (Matt Snoots) of West Lafayette. She is also survived by six grandchildren, Jared Myers, Megan Myers, Bravyn Barrett, Kevin Cruz, Jamie Cruz, and Dewey Ulloa, as well as several nieces and nephews. Susan is also survived by two sisters, Laura Jane Patton and Mary Elizabeth Spencer and special friends, Dave and Patty Dilly.
Along with her parents and husband, Susan was preceded in death by two infant children; her brother, William “Bill” Skinner; and her sister, Betty Obliske.
Family and friends are invited to calling hours at Given-Dawson-Paisley Funeral Home on Wednesday, April 14, 2021 from 11 a.m. to noon. A graveside service will follow at Coshocton County Memory Gardens at 12:30 p.m. For those who wish, memorial donations may be made in Susan’s name to Coshocton County Animal Shelter.
Due to health and safety concerns related to COVID-19, social distancing measures will be in place and there will be a limited number of people inside the funeral home at a time. We also ask that you please wear a face mask at all times for the health and safety of our guest and employees.
An online memorial can be viewed at www.given-dawson-paisleyfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.