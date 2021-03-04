Athens - Susan Lee "Suzy" Chesser, 83, of Athens, died Feb. 17, 2021, in Columbus. She was born Susan Lee Doering on April 9, 1937, in Columbus, OH. Her father was Henry Irving Doering, born Feb. 2, 1902, in Wapakoneta, OH and died Jan. 3, 1992., and her mother was Emma Elizabeth Doering, born March 15, 1907, in Jackson Center, OH and died Oct. 17, 1979.
Suzy graduated from Worthington High School in 1954 and received her Bachelor of Arts from Hiram College in 1958.
Suzy traveled to Europe shortly after College which had a tremendous impact on her. Throughout her life, she was extremely fond of the fine and performing arts. She toured museums in Europe and the United States when she had the chance and regularly attended artistic performances. She read extensively and was the epitome of a Life-long-learner.
Suzy worked in the catalog department of Alden Library at Ohio University for 30 years. Those who knew her enjoyed her sharp and witty sense of humor. Arrangements are with Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, Athens. Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online register at www.jagersfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association. Susan Chesser
