Susan Lynn Corbett, 61, of Logan, Ohio passed away on May 6, 2022 after a long illness claimed her life. She was with her family during her final moments and is now at peace.
Susan was an accomplished artist who achieved recognition and awards for her flame-worked glass sculptures and beads. She studied at the Pittsburgh Art Institute and Columbus College of Art & Design. Her work was found in many prominent galleries across the U.S. and regional art shows. She was a past member of Ohio Designer Craftsmen and taught flame-working at the Foothills School, then later at Hocking College. Susan loved exploring the natural world and, whether traveling or looking out her back porch, being close to nature often inspired her creativity.
Besides teaching and sharing her artwork, Susan cherished the relationships she had with her family and friends and will always be remembered as a gentle spirit. She sought out imaginative ways to teach and entertain her daughter and then, later, her grandchildren. Susan's family was her greatest love, and she was most happy when she was with them.
Susan is preceded in death by her father, Dr. John Corbett. She is survived by her husband, Martin Hammar; daughter Melissa Maher (Jose Gallegos); grandchildren Che and Emilia Gallegos; mother Nancy Corbett; brother Jeff Corbett (Kathi Corbett); and niece and nephews (Frazier, Charlie, and Henry). She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church but there is no funeral or memorial service planned at this time.
Susan loved exploring new mediums in arts and crafts and was known for her generosity, kindness, and gentleness. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Ohio Designer Craftsmen/Ohio Craft Museum https://ohiocraft.org/membership-2/donate/. Susan Corbett
