Columbus - Susan M. (Fleming) Cross, slept peacefully away at her home on March 18, 2022, after a long and brave battle with stage four cancer.
Sue was born on April 6, 1967 to Thomas M. IV, and Virginia Leslie Fleming. Sue was a 1985 Fisher Catholic High School graduate and a 1990 Ohio University BSEd. Graduate. On July 25, 1992 Sue married Thomas R. Cross. They shared almost 30 years of marriage. A Mass of Christian Burial and a Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. Arrangements being completed by Egan-Ryan Funeral Home, 403 E. Broad St. For messages of condolences and the full obituary visit www.egan-ryan.com. Susan Cross
