Susan Garguillo

AMESVILLE – Susan Rebecca Garguillo, 65, of Amesville, died Saturday morning, Dec. 26, 2020 at OhioHealth O’Bleness Hospital, Athens. Born May 3, 1955 in Washington Court House, OH, she is the daughter of James H. Lochary of Amesville and the late Ruth McCurdy Lochary, who passed in 2008.
She was a graduate of Glen Ridge High School (NJ), receiving her bachelor’s degree from Montclair State College and her master’s degree from New York University in social work. She was a homemaker in the family home and enjoyed gardening, collecting lamps and glassware. She had been a resident of Amesville since 2005. She was a member of the Daughter’s of the American Revolution.
In addition to her father, Susan is survived by her husband of 35 years, Steven V. Garguillo; a sister, Patricia Lochary of Scranton, PA; a brother, Christopher Lochary of Dayton; a nephew, Shane Leep of Dublin, Ohio. Also surviving is an uncle and aunt, Charles and Jan Lochary of Matthews, NC and their children, Margaret (John) Meade of Matthews, NC and Robert (Judith) Lochary of Golden, Colorado.
Besides her mother, she is preceded in death by a brother, James J. Lochary in 2019.
Funeral service will be conducted Wednesday at 1 p.m. at Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, Athens. Burial will be in Beech Grove Cemetery, Pomeroy. Friends may call Wednesday one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, family and friends are requested to wear a face covering and maintain social distancing at the services. Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online register book at www.jagersfuneralhome.com.
