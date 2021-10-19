Trimble - Susan Kay Hooper, 80 of Trimble, died peacefully at home surrounded by her family on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021. She was born July 5, 1941, in New Lexington, Ohio. She was the daughter of the late James and Thelma Fleming. She had served as Treasurer and Council President for the Village of Trimble. Susan spent her entire life taking care of others. She loved the role of wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
Susan is survived by her loving husband of 60 years Roger; five children, Sara (Garry) Hoffman, Rebecca (Tom) Fetherolf, Melissa (Ronnie) Wend II, Matthew (Sandy) Hooper and John (Tina) Hooper; 12 grandchildren, Kendra Williams, Trent (Annemarie) Exline, Shelby Fetherolf, Brooke (Jacob) Hudson, Elizabeth (Matt) Hobart, Joshua (Mary) Congrove, Ronnie Wend III, Eric (Nataya) Hooper, Megan (Daniel Fain) Hooper, Dalton (Sarah) Hooper, Haley Bissell and Brandon Bissell; seven great grandchildren, Deva Cullison, Tristen Exline, Jaxen Exline, Emma Kay Hill, Dalton Congrove, Onalee Fain and Londyn Fain; siblings, Molly (Larry) Lawhon, Jamie McClelland, Tom (Lyn) Fleming and Michael (Carol) Fleming; brother-in-law Gary (Mary) Hooper; sister-in-law Dianne (Rick) Bullock; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by a special friend, Florette Leach.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, at the Morrison Funeral Chapel, Glouster-Bishopville. Interment will be in the Maplewood Cemetery in Glouster. Friends may call at the funeral home from 11 a.m. until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Glouster Methodist Church, c/o Terry Dugan 18475Jacksonville Rd., Glouster, OH 45732. A message of comfort may be sent to the family at www.morrisonfc.com. Susan Hooper
