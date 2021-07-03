The Plains - On March 26, 2020, Susan Lyn Matters, loving wife, and mother passed away at home surrounded by those who loved her most.
Susan was born in Fort Meade, Maryland to Bob and Cathy Waller on May 14, 1971. Growing up her family moved where her father's job took them before landing in Stone Mountain just outside of Atlanta, GA. It was here she graduated from St. Pius X Catholic High School. After graduation, she enrolled in the College of Charleston, was a member of Zeta Tau Alpha, and graduated with a bachelor's in education.
Shortly after graduating, she met the love of her life through a mutual friend. They started a life together and moved a few times before finally settling in Athens County in 1996. Susan got her first full-time teaching job at Athens Middle School under a one-year contract. She impacted hundreds of children over the next twenty-three years at Vinton, Fed Hock, and West Elementary. She was a member of Delta Kappa Gamma and served as treasurer, past-president, and Chairman of her chapter. While teaching she earned a master's degree from the University of Rio Grande and spent the last five years of her career at Athens Middle School.
Susan had a contagious smile and a loving spirit. She showed kindness to all she met and had a way of making people see the best in themselves. She loved reading, feeling sand between her toes, and the smell of the ocean. Above all, the time she spent with her family is what she valued most. Her son was her greatest gift. Susan was always in the bleachers or on the sidelines cheering him on no matter how many miles she had to travel, and no matter what the weather.
Susan is survived by her husband AW and son Will; her mother Cathy Baillie (Don) and father Bob Waller (Penny); brother Will Waller (Lindsey), niece Lexi and nephew Drew; her in-laws Diane and Bill Matters; brother-in-law Chris Matters and nephew Casey; and many uncles, aunties, and cousins. She was a gift to those who were fortunate enough to share her life, and to those whose lives she touched.
Friends and acquaintances of Susan are invited to attend a memorial mass on Saturday, July 10th, 2021 at St. Paul's Catholic Church 38 N. College Street at 11 a.m.
Susan Lyn Matters
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.