ATHENS – Susan "Carol" Dailey Mace, 67, of Athens, passed away after a long battle with kidney disease on Jan. 12, 2021, at the Pickering House in Lancaster.
Carol was born Aug. 13, 1953 at Sheltering Arms Hospital in Athens. She was the daughter of the late Richard "Wayne" Dailey, Sr. and Mary Alice Wingo Dailey of Athens. Carol was a 1971 graduate of Athens High School and attended Ohio University. Carol retired from Athens County Children Services after 34 years of service. After retiring she also worked part time at Hopewell Health Centers in McArthur, OH. She loved to read and travel, and could make fast friends with anyone. Carol and her husband Randy traveled extensively throughout the United States and abroad.
She is survived by her daughter, Rachel Mace of Nelsonville; her mother, Mary Alice Wingo Dailey of Athens; sisters, Sally (Dave) Stump of Albany, and Nancy (Jeff) Chiki of Athens; sisters-in-law, Sheila Shafer of Albany, and Sara (Tom) Klein of Huntington, WV.; and aunts, many cousins, nephews, nieces, and friends. She is also survived by her rescued shelter dogs, Gilmore and Darby, and cats, Morris and Pebbles.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 42 years, Randall H. "Randy" Mace; her father, Richard "Wayne" Dailey, Sr.; brothers, Richard "Dick" Wayne Dailey, Jr., and William "Bill" Charles Dailey.
The family wishes to thank all the doctors, nurses and medical staff at Fairfield Medical Center, The Pickering House, The Laurels of Athens, Hocking Hills Dialysis, and Davita Rivers Edge Dialysis who were involved in her care over the years, and a special thank you to Dr. Vijaya Venkataraman and Dr. James Pan.
A private celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements were made by Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the following organizations in Carol’s memory:
Friends of the Shelter Dogs
P.O. Box 576, Athens, OH 45701
Athens County Humane Society
P.O. Box 765, Athens, OH 45701
