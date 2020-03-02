JACKSON – Carolyn Sue “Susie” Gabriel, 57, of Jackson formerly of Athens, died Friday morning, Feb. 28, 2020 at her home. Born Jan. 30, 1963 in Athens, she was the daughter of Nancy L. Stobart Bellar of Athens and the late Edward C. Bellar.
She attended Athens High School and was a homemaker. She has been a resident of Jackson for 15 years.
Susie is survived by her husband, Anthony Gabriel; her mother, Nancy L. Bellar of Athens; two sons and daughters-in-law, Anthony J. Gabriel and Ashley Simpkins of Millfield and Jason E. and Heather Gabriel of Jackson; seven grandchildren, Austin, Chandler, Elizabeth, Avery, Sawyer, Kaitlyn and Jason Gabriel; two sisters, Joyce Bellar and Sandy (Eric) Balch, both of Athens; three brothers, Edward (Barb) Bellar, Richard Bellar and Michael Bellar and his partner John Patterson, all of Athens.
Besides her father, she is preceded in death by a grandson, Anderson Gabriel; and a sister and brother-in-law, Mary and William A. Miller.
Funeral service will be conducted Wednesday at 1 p.m. at Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, Athens with burial in McDougal Cemetery. Friends may call Wednesday at 11 a.m. until time of service at the funeral home. Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online register book at www.jagersfuneralhome.com.
