Athens - Sylvia June Gilders, age 91, of Athens died Tuesday morning, March 29, 2022 at her home with her family. Born Dec. 12, 1930 in Williamsport, PA, she is the daughter of the late Clarence Damon and Dorothy Lindsley Damon.
A graduate of Upper Darby High School and the Henry Ford Hospital School of Nursing, she was a retired Registered Nurse for over 40 years. She worked at Ohio State University Hospital, Sheltering Arms Hospital and Hudson Health Center at Ohio University. She was a member of South Canaan Baptist Church and frequently attended Albany United Methodist Church.
Sylvia is survived by her daughter, Laura (Larry) Bean of Albany; her three sons, Gregory (Ruth Anne) Gilders of Guysville, David (Vicky) Gilders of Glouster and Roger (Leesa) Gilders of Athens; nine grandchildren, Nathan (Yvonne) Gilders, Calah (Michael) Young, Brad (Emily) Gilders, Tiffany (Nick) Dickens, Luke (Regina) Sayers, Nicole (Michael) Hoffman, Hannah (Daniel) Borchard, Faith (Joel) Gandee and Cory (Kassy) Bean; fourteen great grandchildren, Eva, Dodge, Emie, Colin, Ean, Jacob, Emma, Gabriel, Isiah, Ezra, Eden, Jemma, Kayden and Carson; a sister in law, Pat Damon; two brothers in law, Barkley Butler and Howard Briggs; several nieces and nephews; special friends, Jean Fieler, Sandy Gilders, special neighbor T and Hospice Nurse Holly.
Besides her parents she is preceded in death by two sisters, Nancy Briggs and Christine Butler; and two brothers, Roger Damon and Steve Damon.
Funeral service will be conducted Saturday 3:00 p.m. at Jagers & Sons Funeral Home with Rev. Monte McCune officiating. Burial will be in South Canaan Cemetery. Friends may call Saturday 11:00 a.m. until time of service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the South Canaan Baptist Church or the Albany United Methodist Church. Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online register at www.jagersfuneralhome.com. Sylvia Gilders
