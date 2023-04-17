Carbondale - Sylvia J. Bradbury Woods, age 76 of Carbondale, Ohio died after a battle with cancer, April 16, 2023 at her daughter's house in Albany, Ohio. Born October 21,1946, in Athens County, she was the daughter of the late Harry E. & Ellen R. Cooney Bradbury. She was married to the late Steven B. Woods, who passed in 2016.
A lifelong Athens County resident, she worked at Tri-County Joint Vocational School, retiring in 2005. She was known for her hospitality, and famous for her noodles and fudge.
She is survived by her sisters, Rita Robinson and Catherine Shields; her children, Steven W. (Jenny) Woods of New Marshfield, Tracy (Russell) Crabtree of Albany, Crystal (Ken) Jones of Albany, Ann (John Wayne) Grim of Albany and Thomas (Liana) Woods of New Marshfield. A special caregiver, Audrey Smentulli. She was the grandmother to 12 grandchildren, Sarah Woods Vermillion, Levi Woods, Ashley Woods, Kate Woods, Andrea Woods, Zachary Crabtree, Austin Crabtree, Braden Jones, Mckenzie Jones Yazdani, Kayla Zimmerman, Breanna Woods, and Kaira Woods; and 4 great grandchildren.
Besides her parents she is preceded in death by her son, Gregory Woods; three brothers, Harry, John & Bill Bradbury; and two sisters, Joan Milliron and Linda Freeman.
Funeral services will be conducted Saturday 1:00 p.m. at Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, Athens with Buford Brown officiating. Burial will be in New Marshfield Cemetery. Friends may call Friday 6-8 p.m. and one hour prior to the service Saturday, at the funeral home. Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online register at www.jagersfuneralhome.com. Sylvia Woods
To plant a tree in memory of Sylvia Woods as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.