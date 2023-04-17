Sylvia Woods

Carbondale - Sylvia J. Bradbury Woods, age 76 of Carbondale, Ohio died after a battle with cancer, April 16, 2023 at her daughter's house in Albany, Ohio. Born October 21,1946, in Athens County, she was the daughter of the late Harry E. & Ellen R. Cooney Bradbury. She was married to the late Steven B. Woods, who passed in 2016.

To plant a tree in memory of Sylvia Woods as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recipe of the Day

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.