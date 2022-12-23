Guysville - It is with great sadness that the family of Tama Cdel Brady announce her unexpected passing on Sunday, December 18, 2022, at the age of 76 at Marietta Memorial Hospital. She left this world as her husband held her one hand and her daughter, Sandy, held her other hand until she went into the arms of our Heavenly Father. Her favorite saying was "I love you with all my heart," and it became something we always would say to each other. We loved and cherished her with all our hearts. We will keep her there in our hearts forever.
Tama was born on May 24, 1946, in Upperglade, WV to Charles Lewis and Vera Elma Blake Paugh. Tama relocated to Guysville, OH with her husband and had resided there for most of her life.
Tama will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 62 years, Dallas; children, Doris Adkins, Pat Brady, and Sandra (Phillip) Smith; grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and numerous other family members and friends that she held dear to her; and a special person, June McCoy, her aide (her "Rose") over the last several years that became part of her family.
A special thanks to those that genuinely cared and was an added blessing in Tama's life during different bouts it was necessary for her to be in the hospital or in skilled nursing care. However, her most favorite place and where she always longed to be home with her husband "dad," the love of her life, and with her precious dog, Penny, and her two indoor cats.
Tama was preceded in death by her parents, Charles Lewis & Vera Elma Blake Paugh; siblings, Jean Mathes, Buddy, Denzil, Billy, and Joe Paugh; sons, Steven and Randall; her parents-in-law, Garland and Stella Brady; other cherished family members and friends, specifically naming friends Bob & Sharon Judson and Chuck & Gladys Young.
A private gathering with family was held on Thursday, December 22nd at Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home. Interment followed in Athens Memory Gardens, Athens, Ohio. Tama Brady
To plant a tree in memory of Tama Brady as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
