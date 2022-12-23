Tama Brady

Guysville - It is with great sadness that the family of Tama Cdel Brady announce her unexpected passing on Sunday, December 18, 2022, at the age of 76 at Marietta Memorial Hospital. She left this world as her husband held her one hand and her daughter, Sandy, held her other hand until she went into the arms of our Heavenly Father. Her favorite saying was "I love you with all my heart," and it became something we always would say to each other. We loved and cherished her with all our hearts. We will keep her there in our hearts forever.

To plant a tree in memory of Tama Brady as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.