Athens - Tamera Gay Gabriel, age 62 of Athens, passed away Wednesday evening, Jan. 4, 2023 at her home with her family. Born April 4, 1960 in Athens, she is the daughter of Frank Bail and Martha Finnearty Bail of Athens.
A 1978 graduate of Athens High School, she was employed as a cashier in the cafeteria of the Alexander Local School District. She enjoyed being outdoors, taking care of her lawn and never met a stranger. She was a lifelong area resident.
Tammy is survived by her husband of 43 years, Blaine Gabriel; two sons, Eric (Misty) Gabriel of Winston-Salem, NC and Trent Gabriel and his fiancé, Emily McKee of Athens; her parents, Frank & Martha Bail of Athens; a sister, Diana (Chuck) Hunter of Athens, who never left Tammy's side during her illness; a brother, Tim (Jane) Bail of Athens; her father in law, Keith Gabriel of Athens; her brother in law, Jeff (Shari) Gabriel of Athens; also surviving are several nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
She is preceded in death by a brother, Brent Bail; and her mother in law, Mary Jo Gabriel. Funeral service will be conducted Sunday, January 8th at 2:00 p.m. at Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, Athens with Buford Brown officiating. Burial will be in New Marshfield Cemetery. Friends may call Saturday 3-7 p.m. and Sunday 1:00 p.m. until time of service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Alexander Local School District in Tammy's name to assist students with cafeteria account balances. Donations may be sent to Alexander Local Schools, 6125 Ayers Rd., Albany, OH 45710, memo line- Tammy Gabriel. Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online register at www.jagersfuneralhome.com. Tamera Gabriel
