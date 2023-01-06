Tamera Gabriel

Athens - Tamera Gay Gabriel, age 62 of Athens, passed away Wednesday evening, Jan. 4, 2023 at her home with her family. Born April 4, 1960 in Athens, she is the daughter of Frank Bail and Martha Finnearty Bail of Athens.

Recipe of the Day

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.