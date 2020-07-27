JACKSONVILLE – Tammy D. Campbell, 59, of Jacksonville passed away Sunday, July 26, 2020 at the O’Bleness Memorial Hospital in Athens. She was born Nov. 21, 1960 in Bluefield, WV. She was the daughter of the late Raymond and Annette Hidgon Dixon. She was employed at Lowe’s in Athens. She enjoyed going to Amish Country and bird watching from her back porch.
She is survived by her husband, James Michael Campbell; one son, Jeremy (Cady) Campbell; two daughters, Cassie (Terry) Duncan and Jessica Campbell, all of Jacksonville; eight grandchildren, Clayton, Colton, Caleb, Jaedyn, Ensly, Rayleigh, Noah, and Logan; two sisters, Debbie Mannering and Donna Balaine; mother-in-law, Dora Campbell; special friend, Snooks; and several nieces and nephews.
Besides her parents she was preceded in death by a brother, Freddy Dixon and father-in-law, Jim Campbell.
Cremation will take place and there will be a graveside service at a later date. Arrangements are by the Morrison Funeral Chapel, Glouster-Bishopville. A message of comfort may be sent to the family at www.morrisonfc.com.
