Athens - Tanya Hixson, 79 of Athens, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, at the Laurels of Athens. Born May 20, 1942, in Glouster, she was the daughter of the late Paul and Icel McClelland Oskey.
Tanya was an active member of the Seventh-Day Adventist Church and she enjoyed teaching Sabbath school to the children. In her spare time, she enjoyed sewing, read a good book, and cook a meal for her family. It was her family that brought the most joy in her life as she never missed an opportunity to spend time with her grandchildren. She will be deeply missed.
She is survived by her loving husband of over 58 years, Donald; sons, Paul (Meredith) Hixson, Duane (Veronica) Hixson, Steven Hixson; grandchildren, Amanda Mansfield, Timothy Hixson; and two great-grandchildren.
Besides her parents, she is preceded in death by her brother, Rodney Harper; and sister, Cathey Chalfant.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Hughes-Moquin Funeral Home where a memorial service was held on Sept. 19, 2021, at the Seventh-Day Adventist Church. The family asks in lieu of flowers donations be made to The Laurels of Athens for the tender care they provided. Friends and family are encouraged to sign the online guestbook or send the family a message of sympathy at www.hughesmoquinfuneralhome.com. Tanya Hixson
