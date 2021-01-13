ATHENS – Taytum Andie Guy, infant daughter of David and Tina Marie Brett Guy passed away Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021 at O’Bleness Memorial Hospital, Athens.
She is survived by two sisters, Mackenzi and Kalin Guy; maternal grandmother, Linda Hartshorn of Glouster; maternal grandfather, Steve Brett of Licking County; and paternal grandmother, Judy (Ed) Martin of Glouster.
She was preceded in death by paternal grandfather, Louis Guy Jr.; maternal great-grandfather, Lloyd Hartshorn; and paternal aunt, Terisa Guy Harble.
A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021 at the Glouster Cemetery with Jerry Marang officiating. Arrangements are entrusted to Morrison Funeral Chapel, Glouster-Bishopville. A message of comfort may be sent to the family at www.morrisonfc.com.
