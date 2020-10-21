HIGH SPRINGS, FL – Ted Parsons, 51, of High Springs Florida, passed away unexpectedly on Friday Sept. 25, 2020. He was born in Columbus, OH, on April 28, 1969 to Arnold and Shirley Parsons.
He was preceded in death by his infant daughter and father.
Ted is survived by his mother, Shirley Parsons; five sisters, Tammy (Rickey) Bailey, Kandy Parsons, Kimberly (John) Patch, Sarah (Larry) Faw, Amanda (Bobby) George; five brothers, Richard (Nickie) Parsons, Tim Parsons, Matt Parsons, Steven Parsons and Jacob Parsons.
There will be a private service for immediate family members.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.