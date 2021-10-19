Glouster - Terry L. Bickley, 73, of Glouster passed away Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, at O'Bleness Memorial Hospital, Athens. Born Dec. 31, 1947, in Columbus, he was the son of the late James Delbert "Red" and Mona Bell "Bonnie" Vore Bickley. He was an auto body mechanic and was most recently employed by Borden's in Columbus. He was a Vietnam Army veteran, a lifetime member of the Jacksonville V.F.W. and a member of the Jacksonville Eagles. Terry was an avid hunter and fisherman, loved watching big-time wrestling and working on and restoring cars.
He is survived by three daughters, Jeana (Raymond) Stiltner of Westerville, Lesa (Bill) Mathena of Guysville, and Jackie (Shawn) Glover of Glouster; grandchildren, Courtney, Troy, Andy, B.J., Brett, Derek, Betty, Kassy, Tabitha, Matthew, and Sara; 23 great-grandchildren; two sisters-in-law, Wave Snyder and Darla Bickley; and several nieces and nephews.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his former wife, Joyce D. Bickley; a daughter, Teresa Bickley; and two brothers, Robert "Bob" Snyder and Jack Bickley.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, at the Morrison Funeral Chapel, Glouster-Bishopville with Rick Seiter officiating. Interment will be in the Maplewood Cemetery, Glouster where there will be a military graveside service conducted by the Combined Color Guard Unit and the United States Army.
Friends may call at the funeral home on Thursday from 11 a.m. until the time of service. There will be a dinner immediately following the services at the Jacksonville Eagles. A message of comfort may be sent to the family at www.morrisonfc.com. Terry Bickley
