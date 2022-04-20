Millfield - Terry Ann Brown, age 50, of Millfield died Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at OSU Wexner Medical Center, Columbus. Born June 8, 1971 in Athens, she is the daughter of Oris E. and Sheila Brown Smith of Millfield.
A 1989 graduate of Athens High School, she attended Hocking College. She had been employed at McDonald's, Ames Dept. Store, and Walmart of Logan. She retired from Fruth Pharmacy as a Pharmacist Technician. She enjoyed Bingo, WWE Wrestling, Christmas, cats (of all kinds) and especially her family.
Terry is survived by her parents, Oris and Sheila Smith of Millfield; her husband, Gregory E. Brown; her daughters- Kari Marie Lowery of Millfield, Jessica Ann Whitmore of Millfield and Caity Lynn Brown of The Plains; four grandchildren, Lucina Ann Lottridge, Lillian Marie Lottridge, Roger Robert Elden Whitmore and Ryder James "RJ" Whitmore.
She is preceded in death by her grandparents, Horace & Margene Jeffers Smith and Walter & Pauline Bolin Brown. Funeral service will be conducted Monday at 1:00 p.m. at Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, Athens with Willard Love, Minister officiating. Burial will be in Hilltop Cemetery, Millfield. Friends may call Monday 11:00 a.m. until time of service at the funeral home. Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online register at www.jagersfuneralhome.com. Terry Brown
