Nelsonville - Terry Lee Cook, 58, of Nelsonville, OH, passed away April 1, 2021at Fairfield Medical Center, Lancaster, OH.
Terry was born April 11, 1962 in Nelsonville, OH to Malcolm Paul Cook Jr and Mary Kathryn Cook. He was a 1980 graduate of Logan-Hocking High School and Tri-county Joint Vocational School and worked at Cyril-Scott of Lancaster, OH.
Surviving are his mother, Kay Cook of Starr; daughters, Jennifer Cook of Nelsonville and Barbara Christian of Logan; grandson, Trenton Phillips; brothers, Alan Cook of Carbon Hill, Danny (Wendy) Cook of Starr, John (Summer) Cook of St, Clairsville and Eddie (Caitlyn) Cook of Logan; sisters, Cheryl Cook of Starr and Amy (Jason) Perkins of Lancaster; parents-in-law, Oscar and Judy Dickerson; sister-in-law, Darla (Mike) Meyer of Newark; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Terry was preceded in death by his wife of 36 years, Annetta Jo "Jody" Cook, who passed away May 29, 2020; father, Paul Cook; aunts, Nancy Carter and Debbie Haynes; uncles and aunts, Rev. Ron and Aloma Turner and Dick and Mary Turner; and nephew, Christopher Blake.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, April 8, 2021 at the Warren-Brown Funeral Home, Nelsonville, OH with Rev. Dr. Randy Hardman officiating. Burial will be in Greenlawn Cemetery, Nelsonville, OH.
Calling hours will be observed 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday, April 7, 2021, at the funeral home.
Letters of condolence may be sent to the family at this website: www.brownfuneralservice.net. Terry Cook
