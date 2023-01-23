Athens - Howard Terry Frost, 76, of Athens passed Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023 at Kimes Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Athens. Born March 9, 1946 in Athens, he was the son of the late Leo Frost and Ada Westfall Frost.
He was a graduate of Athens High School and Hocking College with a degree in Police Science. He was a member of the Athens Police Department beginning in 1967 retiring in 1994 as a Lieutenant. He served his country in the U.S. Army with a tour of Vietnam in the Americal Division, Military Police.
Terry was a member of Christ Community Wesleyan Church. He was also a member of Paramuthia Lodge 25 F&AM (50 Year), Scottish Rite, Aladdin Temple Shrine and the Athens County Shrine Club, K.T. Crossen Post 21 American Legion (Life Member), Athens Elks Lodge BPOE 973, Sons of Union Veterans John S. Townsend Camp 108, Disabled Veterans Hunt, Military Order of the Loyal Legion of the United States and was Provost Marshal of the Remembrance Day Parade in Gettysburg, PA.
He loved his country and was always striving to make it better. He was also very patriotic. He loved mowing grass and spending time with his family and his "football boys". He volunteered numerous hours to the Athens High School Football Program and was a member of the Athens High School Athletic Hall of Fame. He enjoyed working and encouraging Joe Burrow during his years at Athens.
Terry is survived by his wife of 57 years, Edna Starkey Frost; his daughter, Jennifer (Steve) Frost Coon of Athens; a granddaughter, Bailee (Nathan) Coon-Hopkins of Lancaster; a grandson, Ben Coon of Athens; and many nieces and nephews.
Besides his parents he is preceded in death by three sisters, Otha Ulbrich, Patricia Grueser and Marta Kay Lyons; and a brother, Virgil Frost.
Funeral service will be conducted Thursday 1:00 p.m. at Christ Community Wesleyan Church, 6275 Kenney Memorial Lane, Albany, OH 45710 with Rev. David Holdren officiating. Friends may call Thursday 11:00 a.m. until time of service at the church. Burial will be in Athens Memory Gardens where Military rites will be conducted by K.T. Crossen Post 21 and VFW Post 9893 Honor Guards and Masonic rites by Paramuthia Lodge 25 F&AM.
Memorial contributions may be made to OhioHealth Home Care and Hospice, 444 W. Union St., Suite C, Athens, OH 45701. The family expresses extreme gratitude to the kind, loving nurses and staff at Kimes Nursing & Rehab Center and OhioHealth Hospice for the wonderful care Terry received.
Arrangements are with Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, Athens. Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online register at www.jagersfuneralhome.com. Terry Frost
