BELPRE – Terry L. Marcum, 63, of Belpre, OH, passed away Monday, March 22, 2021 at her residence.
She was born Aug. 6, 1957 in Parkersburg, WV, daughter of the late Ira and Bessie Bowman Brawley.
Terry is survived by a son, Charlie (Melinda Pinkerton) Modesitt; two daughters, Renee’ (Rick) Scott and Becky Modesitt; five grandsons, Dustin, Zander, Landen, Logan and Colton; two brothers and two sisters.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Billy Marcum and several brothers and sisters.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, March 25, 2021, at the Coolville Cemetery with Robert Franklin officiating.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, from 5-7 p.m. at White-Schwarzel Funeral Home in Coolville, OH.
You are invited to sign the online guestbook at www.whiteschwarzelfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.