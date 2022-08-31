Glouster - Terry G. Moody, Jr., 48 of Glouster, passed away Friday August 26, 2022, in West Virginia. He was born June 2, 1974, in Athens. He was self-employed in the Construction industry and was a member of the Trimble Twp Coon Hunters Club. He enjoyed spending time with his wife and grandkids, arrowhead hunting, fishing, hiking, woodworking, and talking on the phone.
He is survived by his wife Katrina R. Budny Moody of Glouster; three daughters, Emma Moody of North Carolina, Anna (Pete) Dennis of Bremen and Gloria (Jacob) Brammer of Glouster; grandchildren Cael Moody, Dean Derrick, Kooper Dennis, Trevor Moody, Finnley Dennis, Jack Moody, and Baby Dennis on the way; his father Terry G. Moody Sr.; his mother Debra Hook; a brother Brad Moody; two sisters Thelma Moody and Melissa Moody; and a Grandfather Carl H. Moody.
He was preceded in death by his son, Carl Moody; a brother Michael Moody; and a Grandmother Thelma Moody.
Funeral services will be held at 10:00 am on Tuesday September 6, 2022, at the Bishopville Church of Christ with Jeff Moody officiating. Interment will be in the Hollister Cemetery. Friends may call at the church on Monday from 4 to 8 pm. Contributions can be made to Morrison Funeral Chapel, 6525 St. Rt. 78, Glouster, Ohio 45732 to assist with final expenses. A message of comfort may be sent to the family at morrisonfc.com. Terry Moody
To plant a tree in memory of Terry Moody as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.