Terry "Peanut" Johnson Sr.

Buchtel - Terry "Peanut" Max Johnson Sr., 81, of Buchtel, passed away Monday, March 6, 2023, at his residence. He was born August 20, 1941, in Nelsonville, son of the late Harold and Ethel Dean Johnson. Terry was the married for 58 years to the late Ruth Alice McDonald Johnson.
He was a machinist for Abex Corporation in Athens and Diamond Power and was a member of Buchtel United Methodist Church.
Terry is survived by his daughters, Teresa Pack of New Albany, Indiana and Kathy Yinger of Nelsonville; grandchildren, Chris Pack, Josh Pack and Nathan Pack all of New Albany, Indiana, Audra (Brandon) Wolf of Nelsonville and Chris Yinger of Nelsonville and great-grandchildren, Gael, Alice, Jerry and Vickie Pack and Maci Schultz.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his son, Terry Johnson Jr. and brother, Wilbur "Pork" Johnson.
A funeral service will be held 1 p.m., Monday, March 13, 2023, in the Souers-Cardaras Funeral Home, 46 Fayette St., Nelsonville, with Pastor David Shoemaker officiating. Interment will be in Greenlawn Cemetery, Nelsonville. Visitation will be held on Monday, from 11 a.m. until the time of the service.
The family would like to give a special thank you to Pastor Dave and Beverly Shoemaker; and Larissa, Jessica and Mike at Ohio Health Hospice for their care and concern for Terry.
The family suggests memorial contributions be made in memory of Terry Johnson Sr. to the Buchtel United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 230, Buchtel, Ohio 45716.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.