Crooksville - Terry Ray Bobb Sr., 73 of Crooksville, passed away Saturday June 12, 2021 at his residence. Born December 31, 1947 in Crooksville, he was the son of the late George E. and Helen Mae Hale Bobb. He was an Army Veteran, a member of the Glouster Eagles, and was an avid outdoorsman.
He is survived by 5 sons, Terry (Peggy) Bobb, Richard, Tony, Gary (Trudy), and Bruce (Damone) Gardner; a daughter, Theresa (Dave) Dyer; 34 grandchildren; 28 great grandchildren; siblings, Mike, Brenda, Bill, Dave, Steve, Tim, and Tina Bobb; and a good buddy, Ralph Gardner.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Dianna K. Bobb; and 3 brothers, Jimmy, Roger, and George Bobb.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday June 17, 2021 at the Morrison Funeral Chapel, Glouster-Bishopville. Interment will be in the Beechgrove Cemetery, Perry County. Friends may call at the funeral home on Thursday one hour prior to the service. A message of comfort may be sent to the family at www.morrisonfc.com. Terry Bobb
