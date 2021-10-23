New Marshfield - Terry "Mouse" Russell, 61, New Marshfield, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021 at the Pickering House of Lancaster.
Born Nov. 24, 1959, in Athens, the son of the late Paul E. and Mona Smith Russell. He was an Army Veteran, a member of Albany VFW Post 9893, and K.T. Crossen Post 21 American Legion.
He is survived by children, Manda Bowles, and Shane Russell; mother of his children Cindy Dicken, grandchildren Little Shane, Hailey, Kaylynn and James Bowles; step granddaughter, Evba Bowles;
and brothers, Pete (Kim) Russell, Bruce Russell, and Gary "Enos" (Angel) Russell,
several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Pam Chaffin and a brother, Vernon Russell.
Services will be Monday at 1 p.m. at Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home with Pastor Buford Brown officiating. Visitation is 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. prior to service. Burial will be in New Marshfield Cemetery.
Military services will be by Albany VFW Post 9893 and KT Crossen Post 21 American Legion.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the funeral home for funeral expenses.
You may sign his register book at www.bigonyjordanfuneralhome.com Terry Russell
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.