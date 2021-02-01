GLOUSTER – Thaddeus Wesley Dixon, infant son of Michael W. and Tabitha Rutter Dixon of Glouster, passed away Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021 at the O.S.U. Wexner Medical Center, Columbus.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by a brother, Theodore Michael Dixon; maternal grandparents, Cathy Rutter Heskett and Thomas Rutter; paternal grandparents, Joey and Rhonda Dixon; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by a paternal great-grandpa, Ronald Brooks and other great-grandparents.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021 at the Morrison Funeral Chapel, Glouster-Bishopville with Rev. Bill Grizer officiating. Interment will be in the Maplewood Cemetery, Glouster. Friends may call at the funeral home on Wednesday from noon until the time of service. Contributions can be made to Morrison Funeral Chapel, 6525 S. State Route 78, Glouster, Ohio 45732 to help with final expenses. A message of comfort may be sent to the family at www.morrisonfc.com.
