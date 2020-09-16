Judge Robert Stewart

ATHENS – Judge Robert W. Stewart, 70, of Athens, passed away peacefully Sept. 12, with his wife and two daughters by his side. He was the presiding judge of the Athens County Court of Common Pleas, Probate/Juvenile Division.

A celebration of his life will be planned at a later date.

Full obituary to follow this weekend.

