ATHENS – Judge Robert W. Stewart, 70, of Athens, passed away peacefully Sept. 12, with his wife and two daughters by his side – after living the best life possible and waging a courageous 10-year fight against cancer. He was the presiding judge of the Athens County Court of Common Pleas, Probate/Juvenile Division.
Known to most as Bob, he was born Oct. 5, 1949, in Racine, OH. His family later moved to Athens, where he was raised and achieved the rank of Eagle Scout in the Boy Scouts of America. He graduated from Athens High School in 1967; Ohio University in 1971, with a bachelor’s degree in business administration; and the University of Toledo College of Law in 1974, with a juris doctor degree.
Bob began his legal career in the U.S. Army Judge Advocate General’s (JAG) Corps, as a trial counsel and advisor. He returned to Athens in 1978 and entered private practice, where he worked until 2003, when he was elected to the bench. He went on to serve three consecutive terms as probate/juvenile judge. He also served as a magistrate in that court for over 20 years while in private practice.
Bob was an active member and leader of many civic and nonprofit organizations, including Vietnam Veterans of America; AMVETS; the American Legion; the Athens County Bar Association; the Ohio State Bar Association Board of Governors and Council of Delegates; the Athens County Foundation; Delta Tau Delta Fraternity; Athens Symposiarch; Prom Impact; United Appeal; and many more. He was also a faculty member of the Judicial College of the Supreme Court of Ohio.
Bob received numerous awards for his work, among them the President’s Award from the Ohio Association of Juvenile Court Judges, in recognition of his extraordinary contributions to the justice system; the Wiseman Award from the League of Women Voters of Athens County, in recognition of his commitment to the welfare of local children; and the Champions for Children Award from the Athens Court Appointed Special Advocates Program, in recognition of his tireless effort to support, serve, and protect local children.
Bob was also a 33-time recipient of the prestigious Father of the Year Award, in recognition of his deep love for his two daughters and his unwavering support of them. As the selection committee put it in early 2020, “He has always been there for Riley and Rachel, present and involved, and he has succeeded beyond measure in helping raise independent women who are themselves a reflection of his generosity and fundamental decency.” Bob, upon accepting the award, said it was his most important achievement.
He also considered himself the luckiest man on Earth, to be married to his wife, Machelle, for 38 years. Theirs was a relationship filled with love, affection, laughter, mutual respect, adventure, patience, compassion, and selflessness. Their marriage was clear and convincing proof that love is expressed every day in acts large and small. It was listening to each other’s stories, it was making dinner and dancing in the kitchen, it was holding hands and traveling, and it was always – always – doing what was best for their family.
Bob’s friends remember him as humble, courageous, gentle, loving, principled, wise, genuine, witty, inspirational, and the epitome of a gentleman. He dedicated his life to serving his family, friends, and community. Ultimately, he earned – in how he lived and treated others – the admiration and respect that he received from so many.
In addition to his wife, Machelle, those left to cherish his memory are his daughters, Riley (Matt) Lichtenstein and Rachel (Bryce) Duke; grandson, Landon Lichtenstein; brother, Eddie Stewart; mother-in-law, Nancy Matthews; brother-in-law, Michael (Ann) Matthews; sister-in-law Loretta Stewart; and aunt, Debbie (Chip) Horvath. He was welcomed home into the loving arms of his parents, William and Louise Stewart; son, Gavin Stewart; brother, Jim Stewart; and father-in-law, Robert Matthews, all of whom predeceased him.
A celebration of his life will be planned at a later date.
In lieu of donations, please send your memories of Bob, and your stories about him, to his family. The messages can be sent to JudgeStewartFamily@gmail.com or to the Athens County Court of Common Pleas, mailed to the attention of his devoted friend and court administrator Debbie Gibson, who will deliver the messages to the family. The address is 1 South Court Street (Second Floor), Athens, Ohio 45701.
