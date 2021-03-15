Theresa Patty

ATHENS – Theresa May Patty, 57, of Athens, OH passed away March 3, 2021 with the compassionate care of her family, her congregation and Ohio Health & Hospice.
She was formerly of Cut and Short, TX and was born March 22, 1964.
Her parents were Nellie May Williams and Levern Thomas Busby.
She is survived by her two sons, Bryan and Corey Gehovak and their wives Robyn and Tegan Gehovak; and her grandchildren Avery, Kiley and Artemis Gehovak.
A Memorial service will be held on March 20, 2010 at Canaan Baptist Church at 2 p.m.
Those wishing to share a story, fond memory, or their condolences, please visit MOVCremation.com.
