The Plains - Thomas L. Blosser, 87, of The Plains, formerly of Logan, passed away Sept. 28, 2021, in Athens, Ohio.
Tom was born in Logan, Ohio in 1933. He moved to Athens in 1978 and has been served by Havar for over 35 years. Tom was on the Havar board and was one of the founding members of the First People Council. Tom worked for the county board workshop and completed lawn maintenance out in the community. He attended Athens First Presbyterian Church in Athens and Robert Martin their Pastor will be coming next Saturday for his service.
Tom had a wonderful personality and was a big jokester and loved talking to people. Tom loved listening to jazz and big band music and would go to concerts at local venues around town. His two favorite bands were the Wingnuts and Local Girls. He enjoyed trips to the country, places like Strouds Run and Lake Logan, to watch the boats go by. Tom was a wonderful person and was loved by many in the community that he lived.
He is survived by the love of his life, Jerri Icenhour, they were together for a long time; and by his Havar family.
Tom was preceded in death by his parents, Irvin Blosser and Aocie Vista Karshner Blosser and brother, Richard Blosser.
His funeral service will be live-streamed on www.brownfuneralservice.net, under his obituary, at noon on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021. A private visitation will be held for his Havar family prior to the funeral service. Burial will be in the Oak Grove Cemetery in Logan, Ohio. Arrangements are by Warren-Brown Funeral Home in Nelsonville, Ohio.
LETTERS OF CONDOLENCE MAY BE SENT TO THE FAMILY AT THIS WEBSITE:
www.brownfuneralservice.net/condolences Thomas Blosser
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.