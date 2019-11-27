ALBANY — Thomas W. Burcher, 88, of Albany, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, at his residence.

Born Sept. 17, 1931, in Trimble, he was the son of the late Wilbur Shannon and Freda Irene Davis Burcher. He was an Army Veteran, attended Hocking College, was a retired LPN from Athens Mental Health Center, and was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Athens and the Athens County Historical Society.

Tommy is survived by his wife, Phyllis Aldene Burritt Burcher; daughters, Jennifer (Paul) Kinghorn of Cedar Falls, Iowa, Beth (Don) Cooley of Albany; brothers, Richard Burcher of Malta, Ohio, and Gary Burcher of Glouster, Ohio;grandchildren, Rachel (Pablo) Gutierrez, Katie (Nick) Spurlock, Nathan (Katie) Kinghorn, Weston Kinghorn, Madison, Sydney and Evan Cooley; great-grandchildren, James, Joanna, Heidi, Rosalie, Benson, Jack, Eli, and Ezra.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by brothers, Billy, Paul, James, David, and Harry Burcher; and sisters, Virginia Shirley, Edith Gilkey, and Rosemary Hinton.

Services will be Friday at 2 p.m. at Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home, with Pastor Rob Martin officiating. Burial will be in Alexander Cemetery with Military Graveside Services by Albany VFW Post 9893, and K.T. Crossen American Legion Post 21. Visitation will be Friday from noon until time of service.

