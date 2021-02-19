ATHENS – Thomas Edward Decore, 51, of Glouster, OH, passed away Feb. 17, 2021 at O'Bleness Hospital, Athens, OH.
Thomas "Tommy" was born May 28, 1969 in Toledo, OH to Virgil and Jean Decore. He was a graduate of Trimble High School; formerly worked at Lancaster Meter Parts and the Haydenville Sawmill; was an avid hunter and fisherman; and a big fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Surviving are niece and caregiver Ashley Dearth; nieces and nephews, Conner Wooten, Chase Wooten, Corey Wooten, Caitlyn Wooten, Emery Brown, Lilian Brown, Travis Brown; siblings, Virgil "Butch" (Kim) Decore, Vickie (John) Williams, Daniel (Jamie) Decore, Jack (Carol) Decore, Shirley Spicer, Sharon (Jim) Larkins; and several other nieces and nephews.
Thomas was preceded in death by his parents, and sister, Susie Post.
Funeral services will be held at noon, Monday, Feb. 22, 2021 at the Brown Funeral Home, Murray City, Ohio with Pastor Bud Dotson officiating. Burial will be in Maplewood Cemetery, Glouster.
Calling hours will be observed 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. Masks and social distancing are required to attend.
Letters of condolence may be sent to the family at this website: www.brownfuneralservice.net.
