Athens - Thomas W. Dunlap, age 90, of Athens died Monday morning, March 21, 2022. Born March 10, 1932 in Neffs, Ohio, he was the son of the late Bruce Dunlap & Beulah Clark Dunlap formerly of Bellaire.
He was a retired professor of Journalism at Ohio University and had served as Associate Dean of the College of Communications.
Tom is survived by his wife of 67 years, Shirley Gmeindl Dunlap; a son, Thomas W. (Robin) Dunlap, Jr.; a daughter, Debbie (Rick) Kroner; three grandchildren, Bruce (Kelsey) Dunlap, T.J. (Alysia) Brooks and Katie (Jay) Saner; three great grandchildren, Callan Brooks, Cassie Saner and Harper Saner; a brother, Bruce (Joyce) Dunlap; a brother-in-law, Lou (Lorenza) Gmeindl; also surviving are several nieces and nephews.
Besides his parents and father-in-law and mother-in-law, he is preceded in death by a granddaughter, Cassie Brooks; two sisters in law, Rosanne Ward and Doris Dunlap.
Funeral service will be conducted Thursday 1:00 p.m. at Jagers & Sons Funeral Home with Pastor Denver Dodrill officiating. Burial will be in Athens Memory Gardens. Friends may call Thursday 11:00 a.m. until time of service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a charity of donor's choice or to the Athens County Humane Society, PO Box 765, Athens, OH 45701. Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online register at www.jagersfuneralhome.com. Thomas Dunlap
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.