Mechanicsburg - Thomas “Tom” Irwin Evans, age 83 of Mechanicsburg, passed away on March 28, 2023 in Urbana, Ohio. He was born on November 4, 1939 in Columbus, Ohio to the late Frank and Mary Alice (Benjamin) Evans. Tom is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Sylvia (Rock) Evans, children: Surena (Steve) Neer and TD (Lindsey) Evans, grandchildren; Laura (Tate) Mobley, Courtney (Alex) McDole, Brittany Neer, Daniel Neer, Rhys Evans, and Kara Evans, and sisters-in-law, Charlotte Rock and Shelby Evans. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his in-laws, Ryland and Margaret Rock, brothers, Allen and Bill, and sister, Margaret. Tom was an educator for 43 years. He received his Bachelor’s Degree from Cedarville University and his Master’s Degree from Xavier University. During his time educating, he was also the Varsity basketball coach. He spent 39 years coaching at many schools in North Carolina and Ohio including: Norlina HS, Trimble HS, Riverside DeGraff HS, and Morgan HS. Tom recorded 479 career wins and many championships. He was the 1995 Ohio State Division IV Coach of the Year and received many other awards and acknowledgements. Tom was an avid walker and was also an Ohio State Buckeye Basketball fan. Tom was a member of the Chapel Hill Church of God and selflessly served our country in the United States Army. He will be deeply missed by all who had the pleasure to know and love him. Family and friends will be received for a Celebration of Tom’s life on Saturday, April 22, 2023 from 3:00-6:00 p.m. at the First Baptist Church, 401 N. Main Street, Urbana. Any former players of Tom are invited to speak during the Celebration of Life. Please feel free to contact Sylvia with your memories and stories. Arrangements entrusted to the Walter and Lewis Funeral Home, Urbana. Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.walterfunerals.com. Thomas Evans
