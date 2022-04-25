Athens - Thomas Glen Ferguson was born November 6, 1942 in Johnson County, KY, to Okie and Janis Ferguson.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife Barbara Haney Ferguson, as well as his son Warren Ferguson.
He is survived by daughter, Lisa (William) Young of Shade and Warren's widow, Susan Ferguson of New Marshfield. Also surviving are James Ferguson of Albany, and his daughter, Mindy Ferguson of New York, NY. In addition, he is survived by brother-in-law Dave Haney, and nephew and niece Travis Haney and Ashley Conley, all of Kentucky.
Special friends include Jim and Carol Jones, of Albany, and Opal Elam of Ashland, KY and Jo Lacy, of West Liberty, KY.
He was a 1961 graduate of Albany High School and attended Morehead College, where he met his wife, Barbara. He served in the Army, being stationed in Hawaii, and returned to Ohio where he spent his career as a welder/pipefitter with Union Local 577.
Tom was a devoted Christian, a member of Albany Baptist Church for decades. He had been a deacon and also drove the church bus. His favorite book was the Bible and would often consult God if he were having problems.
He loved being outdoors and taught his children to identify many trees and plants. He LOVED animals, and had an affinity for cats for which there are too many to name. He also had a love of guns and going to Cabella's with Jim.
He was the best father anyone could ever have.
Thomas Ferguson
