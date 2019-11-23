COOLVILLE — Thomas Gene Chutes, 52, of Coolville, passed away Nov. 22, 2019, at OhioHealth O’Bleness Hospital following a long illness.
He was born on March 28, 1967 in Parkersburg, West Virginia, the son of Virginia B. Chutes of Coolville and the late Alfred Gene Chute.
Prior to his illness, Tom had worked for Hearts Department Store and then for IGA. He enjoyed panting, fishing and restoring his 1969 Dodge Charger. He will be remembered as a loving and caring person and was devoted to serving God.
In addition to his mother, Tom is survived by his brother, William A. “Bill” Chutes (Sandra “Bip”); a nephew, Coy Cantwell (Sheena); “sister” Kara Smeeks Henry; and many close friends, including Bob Creeger, who was his friend since childhood.
Funeral services will be Monday at 2 p.m. at Leavitt Funeral Home, Belpre, with Ernie Cornell officiating.
Burial will be at the Frost Cemetery.
Visitation will be Monday from 1-2 p.m., prior to the service.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.