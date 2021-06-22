Shade - Thomas F. Gilkey, 75, Shade, passed away at his residence Thursday June 17, 2021.
Born April 3, 1946, in Meigs County, he was the son of the late Thomas and Florence Carsey Gilkey. He was an owner operator and retired trucker for Jay Mar, Inc.
He is survived by a daughter Samantha Moore of Malta, and a son Tommy Gilkey of Shade; 2 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren; and his former wife Karen Coen Gilkey.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded by 4 half-sisters, and
5 half-brothers.
As per his wishes he will be cremated. Arrangements were completed by Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home. You may sign his register book at www.bigonyjordanfuneralhome.com Thomas Gilkey
To plant a tree in memory of Thomas Gilkey as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.