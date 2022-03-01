Thomas, 84, of Buchtel passed away at OSU Medical Center on Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022.
He was born Dec. 12, 1937 in Buchtel. He was a son to Lillian and Floyd Leake.
Tom was a 1956 graduate of Buchtel High School. He was a loving husband of Sally (Shelton) Leake; father of three children, daughters Pam (Bowers) Sullivan, Cheryl (Bowers) Higgins (wife of Jerry) and son, Thomas Leake; five grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
Tom joined the United States Navy at 18 and served mainly on the east coast. His last duty was as a Chief Petty Officer on the U.S.S. Eisenhower. He retired after 20 years only to return to Ohio to work at the Hocking Correctional Institute as an officer from which he retired 14 years ago.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Lillian and Floyd Leake; sister, Jody Coffman; and also his mother and father in-law, Ruth and Mark Shelton.
Tom donated his body to Ohio University for research. There will be no services per his wishes.
