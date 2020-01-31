Thomas James Loeber, age 80 died peacefully in his sleep on Jan. 30, 2020 in Henderson, NV. Thomas was born in Dayton, Ohio June 10, 1939 to Dr. Louis and Mary Loeber.

Thomas was preceded in death by his parents, Louis and Mary; his sister, Kathy Hickey; his brother, Louie Loeber; and his son, Mark Loeber.

Tom is survived by his beloved wife, Shirley, to whom he was married for 57 years. He was survived by his son, Michael James Loeber of Dayton, OH; daughter, Jill Lynn Delli-Gatti of Vienna, WV; and his brother, John Loeber of Dayton, OH. Tom also has four grandchildren, Zachery Thomas Loeber, Sophia Ann Delli-Gatti, Noah Robert Delli-Gatti, and Emma Grace Delli-Gatti.

No services will be held. Donations can be made in Tom’s name to the Alzheimer’s Association.

To plant a tree in memory of Thomas Loeber as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Load comments